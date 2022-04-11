JSO: Car stolen with child inside near the St. Johns Town Center

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the CVS on Town Center Parkway investigating a car theft.

Investigators say the car had a child inside.

The suspect ended up running away, leaving the car and the child behind.

The child wasn’t hurt.

Police are actively searching for the suspect right now.

Action News Jax has a crew on scene.

Look for a live update on CBS47/FOX30 at 5 p.m.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories