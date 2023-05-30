JSO: Carjacking suspect apprehended after short police chase in Hyde Park area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected carjacking on Lane Avenue and Manotak Avenue.

According to detectives, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim had just gotten home from work when he was approached by a man in his 20s wearing a white mask and a hoodie. The suspect produced a gun and stole the car.

Police arrived at the area and briefly chased the suspect in the stolen car on eastbound I-10 and I-95 northbound to Northwood Road before the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run. He was subsequently caught, and the car was returned to the owner.

Detectives are still currently at the scene processing evidence, but they said that the suspect was arrested and will be charged with carjacking.

