JSO: Cold case alert

As we continue to seek justice for crime victims, both old and new, and their loved ones, today we are starting a new campaign, “Cold Case Spotlight”. This monthly feature will spotlight a murder that our agency has classified as a cold case. We hope that this will lead to the identity of a suspect(s) and in turn help bring some closure to those impacted by these senseless crimes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This month’s spotlight is on Brandy Lea Beverly. On Wednesday, February 16, 2000, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Connie Jean Road on the city’s westside in reference to a reported death. Upon arrival, officers located the body of 23-year-old Brandy deceased – appearing to have been beaten and stabbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

An Autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Brandy’s death was a Homicide.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives began the daunting task of collecting and examining the available evidence – and continued following up leads extensively for several years following the crime. During which time, those potential leads were investigated, and several individuals were interviewed in the process. Eventually, those leads stopped, and without further information available the case went cold.

Brandy Beverly was the mother to 4 young children and was loved by her family.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone having any information related to Brandy Beverly’s death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.