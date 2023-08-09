JSO: 2 women dead after shooting and crashed into moving train in San Marco

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on Hendricks Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to calls of a car versus train crash. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified woman between the ages 25 and 30 shot multiple times inside an SUV. They also found another woman between the ages 50 and 55 outside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The younger woman was pronounced deceases at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Read: CareerSource hosting virtual job fair for job seekers in Northeast Florida

Police believe both women were stopped at the train crossing when they were shot, and then they crashed into the side of the train.

JSO said some businesses around the scene have cameras pointing at the street where the shooting occurred, so detectives are currently working to get that surveillance footage. Detectives also found shell casings at the scene.

Read: Mega Millions: Winning ticket for $1.58 billion jackpot sold in Florida

It’s currently unclear if the women were victims of a drive by shooting or if the suspect was on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Clay Schools latest to cut AP Psychology, while DCPS promises minimal impact to students

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.