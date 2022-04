A driver pulled over for a broken tail light was arrested after police reported finding a laundry list of drugs inside his car.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the driver had hundreds of grams of fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, powdered cocaine, live shotgun shells, a loaded .45-caliber magazine, and a 9 mm pistol with a loaded drum magazine.

JSO said the driver was a convicted felon with no driver’s license.