JSO confirms two separate shootings happened blocks from each other, one in critical condition

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Karen Dukes with the robbery and violent crimes unit confirmed at a briefing that two shootings occurred very close to each other.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The first shooting took place on Friday at 1:03 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 8300 Galveston Ave. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was transported to a local hospital where he has been listed with a life-threatening injury but “is still alive.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sgt. Dukes also said that when officers first arrived at the scene, a 24-year-old man surrendered to police.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Crime scene and technical support detectives are still on scene investigating what exactly happened. However, Sgt. Dukes did say that police believe the shooting started over a possible driving dispute through the neighborhood. “It got heated and out of control,” Sgt. Dukes said.

The second shooting was reported at 1:09 p.m. when a victim was transported to an area hospital.

Read: Woman wandering barefoot leads police to finding her husband dead

JSO said that the victim is believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly homeless. Police did say that the man was found in an abandoned home at Acme Street and Kona Avenue. He was looking for shelter when he was found with several gunshot wounds to his leg and hip.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on a motive or a suspect at this time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is asking anyone with information on either or both shootings to call the non-emergency phone number at 904-630-0500. You can also report tips to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.