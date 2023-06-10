JSO: Customer and employee exchange gunfire at McDonalds, third person detained

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a McDonalds customer and employee exchanged gunfire on University Boulevard West Saturday morning.

According to detectives, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers responded to another hospital for another man shot in the arm. Police learned that he was involved in the same shooting.

Further investigation discovered that shortly before 3 a.m., a man drove into the drive through at the McDonalds and got in an argument with the employee. He then exited the car, pulled out a gun and pistol whipped the employee through the window.

The employee, who was also armed, then exited the building and shot at the customer. The employee was shot in the leg and the customer was shot in the arm. At this time, it’s unclear who was the primary aggressor.

There is also currently a third person in custody for questioning. It is unclear whether this person is a witness or suspect. However, both the wounded employee and customer are being called “suspect victims.”

