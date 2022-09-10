JSO: Deadly shooting off Alderman Road

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road in reference to a person shot.

JSO officers located a male in his late 30′s with a least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives and the State Attorney’s Office are currently completing an investigation.

JSO states that the victim will be transported to the medical examiner office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

