JSO: Man found shot dead inside Phoenix neighborhood home

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home on Winthrop Street.

According to detectives, officers responded to the location around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man man dead with at least one gunshot wound. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for evidence and surveillance video. JSO hasn’t released the relationship between the 911 caller and the victim, but it says it knows their relationship.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

