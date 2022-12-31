JSO: Early morning shooting leads to one dead in homicide investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man dead in a shooting at 2300 Philips Highway.

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Philips Highway.

Upon arriving at the scene officers found an unidentified male victim on the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, we have JSO Homicide, Violent Crime and our Crime Scene Detectives along with our partners from the State Attorney’s Office on the scene conducting the initial investigation.

We strongly encourage anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

