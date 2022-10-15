JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the male.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At this time, JSO does not have any suspect information and are asking the community for assistance. JSO says to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1(866)845-TIPS if you have information about this incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.