JSO: Employees for armored truck company robbed while visiting ATM in Lakawanna area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after employees from an armored transport business were held up at an ATM by two masked suspects.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 7:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a financial institution on Lenox Avenue Monday after getting calls about an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they learned that while employees from an armored transport business were at an ATM, two masked suspects approached with rifles.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the workers before fleeing westbound on Lenox Avenue in a black sedan. Police said the car might be a black Toyota Camry.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read: Recall alert: FDA issues warning over elevated lead levels in WanaBana apple puree pouches

No one was injured during the incident, and the suspects are described as two men wearing black clothing, ski masks and gloves armed with rifles.

Detectives with the Robbery, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene unit are working with the FBI at the scene to interview witnesses and review surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: UAW strike: General Motors reaches tentative deal with union

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.