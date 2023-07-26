JSO ends contract with jail’s healthcare provider amidst reported issues and concerns

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the termination contract with the Duval County Jail’s healthcare provider, Armor Correctional Healthcare, following numerous reported issues and concerns over the treatment of inmates.

The decision comes as the agency’s commitment to accountability and a desire to move in a new direction.

JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters addressed the media outside the Duval County Jail, stating, “When I say we’re moving in a new direction, I’m holding ourselves accountable at the agency. We make the changes because I felt we needed a new direction. We did it with the Director and our Chief of Jails, and now we’re changing our medical provider.”

Armor Correctional Healthcare has been accused of failing to properly care for inmates, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to review the situation since November.

The move comes in the wake of a troubling report by the Tributary, which highlighted a significant spike in deaths since the healthcare provider took over in 2017.

During the press conference, when questioned about the reported deaths, Sheriff Waters stated that he could not confirm the specific numbers at this point.

One particular case that gained attention was that of 54-year-old Dexter Barry, who was arrested for a simple battery charge last November.

Barry’s family attorney, Andrew Bonderud, informed Action News JAX that Barry passed away three days after posting bond because he was not provided with the necessary medication during his time in jail. They plan to file a lawsuit.

Action News Jax talked with the family about the termination.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, but at the same time, I will say there was no other option. You can not have a convicted felon being responsible for inmate health services at Duval County Jail,” the family stated.

The termination of the contract with Armor Correctional Healthcare has opened the door for a new healthcare provider.

The company selected to take over is NaphCare, set to commence on September 1st. The contract was officially signed yesterday afternoon.

NaphCare is not unfamiliar with controversy, as Action News JAX has discovered concerning information about their operations at a facility in Georgia. However, Sheriff Waters expressed confidence in the decision, stating that the change was necessary and that he is not concerned about NaphCare’s past.

As the transition to NaphCare approaches, the focus remains on ensuring proper healthcare services for inmates at the Duval County Jail. Meanwhile, Dexter Barry’s family plans to file a lawsuit in response to his untimely death.

