JSO finds missing 6-week-old baby boy

We brought you the alert of a missing 6-week-old baby this morning as breaking news.

We are happy to report the baby, Armoni Francis, has been found safe according to JSO. It’s a relief for so many who were worried about this baby.

The baby was last seen near here his home on 14th and Almeda Street.

The family of 6-week-old Armoni Francis must be relieved that he was found safe after The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spent 9 hours looking for him. But JSO says the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

According to The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office 6-week-old Armoni Francis was taken from his home in Grand Park on 14th and Almeda Street just before 11 last night.

“He needs to be home with his family,” Jenkins said.

After a 9-hour search, chasing several leads, knocking door to door and an FDLE Public Safety Alert baby Francis was found and is safe, according to JSO, but investigators haven’t said if he’s home yet.

It was a frantic time for family and a scary scene for neighbors like Lisa Jenkins, who woke up to find the search for this child going on less than a block from her front door.

“Oh, heart breaking, I can’t imagine someone snatching a little one so young. It’s bad enough with teenagers and older kids going missing but for a brand-new baby.”

Before locating baby Armoni JSO told Action News Jax that he was taken from his home by Kondwani Thomas who has also been located.

Officials say Thomas has no familial relation to the Francis family but does know the Francis family, how is unclear. It’s also unclear how Thomas is involved in this investigation, I’ve reached out to JSO and have yet to hear back.

A JSO spokesman told me the Sheriff’s Office still needs to determine whether a crime was committed. Baby Armoni’s disappearance may have been because of a miscommunication between adults.

Action News Jax will continue to investigate when we know more.

