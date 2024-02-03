JSO: Girl shot in the foot on the Northside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a juvenile being shot on 10000 Cisco Drive.

During the investigation, the victim and other family members were found inside their house when several shots were fired from outside of the residence.

According to JSO, the victim was shot in the foot and no other family members were injured during the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is still early there is limited information at this time.

Detectives are on the scene speaking with witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance.

JSO asks that anyone with information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

