JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting.

When officials arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20′s with non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

JSO reports that investigators believe the suspect and the victim are familiar with each and this incident was the result of a heated disagreement.

At this time investigators have not confirmed what the disagreement was about.

JSO states that the suspect is in custody and there currently are no other individuals involved in this crime.

