JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home.

She told police she left the house and her two young children were inside with the man.

The man came out and shot at police before retreating into the house, police say. JSO requested SWAT and crisis negotiators to get the man to come out.

After their attempts were unsuccessful, JSO says the house was breached and the children were found safe inside.

The man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. He has not been identified.

The children, both under the age of three, were reunited with their mother.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

