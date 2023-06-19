JSO: Man found dead in car following suspected shooting in Durkeeville

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on West 6th Street.

According to detectives, at around 3:50 a.m. Monday, officers responded and found an unidentified man in the driver’s seat of a black, four-door sedan.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 to 35 years old.

The victim’s car was found parked in the middle of the road, and detectives believe the victim was shot, as residents heard gunshots in the area.

At this time, detectives don’t know if anyone was initially inside the car with the victim or has any suspect information. However, they are combing the neighborhood for witnesses. The community is asked to remain on high alert.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

