JSO in ‘infant stage’ of an investigation into local telecommunications company

Dozens of employees claim they worked for weeks at a local telecommunications company without getting paid. While some have given up on ever seeing the money, they’re not giving up the fight.

“I was very excited about getting the offer letter for the job,” Antanecia Jones, a former Empress Professions employee, said.

She was offered a job as an AT&T service rep for $17.50 an hour. After two weeks of work, she said she should’ve been paid more than $1,100. Instead, Jones claimed she’s received nothing in her bank account. Now Jones and her kids, just 8 and 4 years old, face eviction.

“I’m hurt. It’s frustrating because I’m in a position where like I’m having to figure it out. I have no one else to help me and my children.”

Action News Jax reported other stories of Empress Professions employees in similar situations. 30 total were hired as recently as January, and all claim they were paid nothing after at least two weeks of work. The owner has since cut off communication and disconnected her phones.

“We just really want the justice we deserve as far as her pretty much just wasting our time,” Jones said.

Despite complaints to the Attorney General’s Office, Department of Labor, and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, nothing has been done yet.

On Wednesday, JSO told Action News Jax the investigation is in its “infant stages”. Previously JSO said it was “reviewing” cases connected to Empress.

“Is it criminal? Well, maybe not. Maybe it’s civil?” Dale Carson, Action News Jax’s Law & Safety Expert, said. He has years of experience as a former FBI agent and is now a criminal defense attorney.

He said investigators are likely looking for a possible motive to prove criminal intent, but he said it takes time.

Action News Jax previously reported the payroll company, Fingercheck, said the employees were never paid because the owner never wired any funds to the bank.

“Well if they don’t have any money there’s not a lawyer who will take on that case to litigate because there’s no recovery. So, they’re very difficult situations,” Carson explained.

The former employees admit they’ve struggled to find a lawyer to help file a class action lawsuit but said they eventually found someone to help sue. Action News Jax reached out for details and we are still waiting to hear back.

