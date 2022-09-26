JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects

Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose.

JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park drive this morning. That’s when police say a victim followed the suspects almost 4 miles down the road and started firing shots.

The victim shot back, hitting the suspect’s car and driver.

“Whatever happened to them happened to them. They shouldn’t have been doing it in the first place,” says Cam Grant.

That shoot-out happened right in front of Pointe Seinna Apartment Homes. The suspect who was shot had surgery to undergo surgical treatment, but police say he’ll be okay.

The other two suspects ran from the car and into Sienna Pointe but not before a witness could see them and help the police find them.

“Patrol officers along with our K-9 unit did an outstanding job of immediately setting out a permitter and these individuals were immediately detained,” says Sgt. Catir with JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit.

According to JSO’s crime mapping tool, in the last 6 months Price Park Drive has had 374 cases of burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft and vehicle break-ins over a 2-mile radius.

JSO says during its investigation detectives found other cars that had been broken into.

“If you do live in this area and you do go out and find that your door is open, or your car appears to be ransacked we’re asking you not to touch it,” says Sgt. Catir with JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit.

JSO asks that you call its non-emergency number so they can come out and gather any sort of prints or evidence. JSO’s non-emergency line is (904)-630-0500 or you can call and remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

