JSO investigates 5 separate shootings, leaving 2 dead 5 injured

Two people are dead and five others are injured in at least five separate shootings in the Jacksonville area from late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

BOULEVARD STREET SHOOTING:

One of the first was reported in the Brentwood area around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Quick-Way Food Store on Boulevard Street near West 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

JSO arrived on scene where they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, three black women ages 22, 32, and 32, suffered from non-life threatening injuries to the arm, leg, and back as they were standing in a crowd outside the Quick-Way.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

JSO believes the incident is connected to a large block party that took place earlier in the evening as evidence was found in a wide area encompassing the whole intersection.

No suspect information was given at the time and the JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

BLANDING BOULEVARD SHOOTING:

The second shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Hills Estates area.

JSO was called to Blanding Boulevard south of Wilson Boulevard where they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. JFRD took the victim to the hospital where he had non-life threatening injuries.

It was later determined that the victim was riding a bike on a nearby street when he was shot. The victim then walked to a gas station where police were called.

No suspect information was given at the time.

MAYPORT AREA FATAL SHOOTING:

The next incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Wonderwood Lane, off of Wonderwood Drive, in the Mayport area.

JSO and JFRD arrived on scene where they found a man on the ground in a parking lot, unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

JSO says they’re in the early stages of the investigation and they’re working to identify the victim and canvass the neighborhood for any witnesses.

Several people were detained at the crime scene and brought in for questioning, but it’s unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

SOUTHSIDE BOULEVARD FATAL SHOOTING:

Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday JSO was also called to the Lakeside Apartment Complex on Southside Boulevard, north of the Avenues, for a report of a shooting.

There they located a man, unresponsive behind one of the buildings, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by JFRD.

Very little details on this shooting have been provided at this time. JSO homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the State Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation and are working to identify the victim.

MONCRIEF ROAD SHOOTING:

JSO also responded to a shooting in the area of West 21st Street and Moncrief Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 41-year-old black man in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to the hospital for surgery and is expected to be okay.

No witnesses or motive were identified at that time, but JSO did believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone who has information for any of these shootings are asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.