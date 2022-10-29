JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side.

Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning.

JSO says they’re investigating the death of a man in his late 20′s found shot at least once. His body was found near The Saddle Brook Landings Apartment Homes.

Officers say a bystander saw the man face down in the road and called 911. One resident told reporter Princess Jhane Stepherson that shootings in this area are common.

According to JSO’s crime mapping tool, in the last 5 months over a 2-mile radius this area has seen 2 cases of assault, 4 cases of theft and larceny and 2 cases of car theft and larceny.

As for this latest death, JSO is asking for the public’s help.

“Were asking anyone with information to this homicide or any homicide to contact JSO at (904)-630-0500 or to contact crime stoppers at 1-866-845-tips,” says Sgt. Mike Russell, JSO Homicide Unit.

