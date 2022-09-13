JSO investigating 2 suspicious deaths in the Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a passerby found a body on University Boulevard.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers and personnel from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area and found a man dead in a parking lot. Officers believe his death to be suspicious but are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

While at the scene, officers were notified that a man in his early 20s was dropped off at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

JSO crime scene and homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. They are working to identify the victim, as well as canvass the area for more witnesses and any surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

