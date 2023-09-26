JSO investigating after 6 people shot at apartment complex in Moncrief

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting after six people were shot overnight on Moncrief Road West.

According to detectives, at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a nearby apartment complex about multiple people shot. Upon arrival, five people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim refused medical treatment for a minor graze wound.

JSO said the victims’ ages range from late teens to middle thirties.

The initial investigation determined that an unknown situation provoked the shooting. Evidence shows that at least two different shooters were firing at each other. So far, no witnesses have come forward, and the victims aren’t cooperating with law enforcement.

Violent Crime detectives are at the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. People can also leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

