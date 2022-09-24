JSO investigating a Brookewood Bluff shooting that left a teen in the hospital

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office state that around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 19-year-old girl was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities.

JSO states that the injuries are non-life-threatening and the teen is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office violent crimes unit is investigating and report that the shooting happened on 3600 Brookewood Bluff. They are currently working to find the individual that left the teen at the hospital; but do have one suspect in custody that is being questioned.

JSO states that they suspect there might be other suspects involved. At this time the suspect and the victim are remining unidentified due to the nature of this active investigation.

