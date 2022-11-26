JSO: Woman dies in possible domestic dispute in Edgewood Manor neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a woman had been killed in an Edgewood Manor neighborhood Friday night due to a possible domestic dispute.

JSO reported that around 3:55 p.m. a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive inside a residence at 4200 Katanga Dr. S.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department later confirmed the woman’s death shortly after finding her.

JSO claimed that the death resulted from a possible domestic dispute between two people.

A man, also in his 40s, had been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. The man detained was also the person who dialed 911.

JSO said that there are no safety concerns for the neighborhood.

Detectives with JSO did not directly specify the cause of death. Officials will wait for a report from the medical examiner’s office before releasing more information on the victim or details from the investigation.

JSO is asking the community to reach out if anyone has information on this incident. People are urged to call 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

