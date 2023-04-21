JSO investigating homicide in Duclay neighborhood, officials say

Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s Westside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to information released by JSO, the incident took place around 7300 Blanding Blvd. Sources also say that someone was shot to death and there’s no suspect information at this time.

There is a large police presence at the Topaz Gardens Complex. Several sections on the back half of the complex have police tape up.

Officials have said that a media briefing will be held around 5:00 p.m.

Action News Jax is on the scene getting the latest details.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories