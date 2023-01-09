JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.

JSO stated that life-saving measures were immediately started and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was notified and responded to the scene. CPR was conducted, along with the use of an AED in an effort to revive the inmate.

The efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased by JFRD upon their arrival.

JSO’s Cold Case Unit was notified of the death, and detectives responded to begin their investigation. Members of the Crime Scene Unit also responded to collect both forensic and electronic evidence related to the death.

The deceased inmate was identified by JSO as 58-year-old Richard Karl Johnston who had been arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, following an investigation into a reported Aggravated Elderly Abuse and was awaiting trial.

At the time of the inmate’s death, JSO reported that Richard was being housed in a dorm for at-risk inmates due to his having made statements in reference to harming himself and others.

Detectives are early in their investigative efforts, and the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to further the information available in ascertaining the manner and/or cause of death.

The death of the inmate is currently listed as undetermined, however, there are no indications of foul play at this time and the investigation is ongoing by both agencies.





