JSO investigating after man shot in arm in Northshore neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the arm on Norwood Drive.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the location and located a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his left arm. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are at the scene conducting their investigations. However, they believe it is an isolated incident.

Detectives believe the suspects are a Black man and woman that fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

