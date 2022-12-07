JSO investigating after man shot in Carver Manor neighborhood

Update: According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Highfill, at around 5:17 p.m. a man in his early 20′s was shot in the upper body at 7000 Lincoln Cir.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he has been listed with non-life threatening condition.

Detectives are currently on scene and investigating what exactly happened.

If you have any information on this shooting please call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that a person has been shot at 7000 Lincoln Cir. W.

JSO Sgt. Highfill will be conducting a media briefing at 10:15 p.m.

