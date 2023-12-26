JSO investigating after man shot in Northside Jacksonville on Christmas night

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot dead on Christmas night.

According to detectives, at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Penny Cove Lane and located a man with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO said that several individuals at the scene were taken into custody and are cooperating with police.

Detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are working on the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

