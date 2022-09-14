JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object.

Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no suspect. JSO is in the area, looking for video and investigating the crime scene. Officials say the victim was between 45 and 60 years old.

