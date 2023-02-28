JSO: Man shot multiple times in dispute in Lakewood neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man shot multiple times in a Lakewood neighborhood at 1700 Callahan Street Sunday night.

JSO reported that at around 7:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a local hospital male in reference to a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

JSO stated that the victim was a man in his 40s who was shot multiple times during a dispute at a home in the 1700 block of Callahan St. The victim is currently in critical condition.

The suspect and victim reportedly did know each other before the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

