Man shot several times in car in targeted shooting on Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was shot Thursday morning in what appears to be a targeted shooting on Beach Boulevard north of the University of North Florida campus.

JSO Sgt. Lloyd said the man was in a car stopped at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Central Parkway.

A blue car pulled up next to the man’s car and fired shots, Lloyd said. The man was shot several times in his upper torso.

Lloyd said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Another car that wasn’t involved was hit in the shooting, as well as a window of a business.

No other injuries were reported, Lloyd said. Police do not believe the shooting was road rage, as it appears to be a planned incident.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance of the incident, as a suspect is not in custody.

UNF sent out an alert to its campus community as the incident was unfolding. Here is what that alert said:

“Today, at approximately 11:40 AM, JSO responded to a report of shots being fired in the 11800 block of Central Parkway, adjacent to the UNF campus. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Multiple suspect vehicles were involved. The only suspect information available is that two masked individuals were seen fleeing the area east on Beach Blvd in a dark blue older model Honda hatchback with grey rims and dark tinted windows. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE UNF CAMPUS AT THIS TIME. If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.”