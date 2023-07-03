JSO investigating double shooting in Englewood neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Beney Road.

Two men were injured, one critically, according to JSO Sgt. Lloyd. The other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation appears an argument outside of a club late Sunday night escalated to gunfire. It’s not immediately clear who the suspect may be.

