JSO investigating shooting incident involving father, two children

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it’s investigating a shooting involving a father and his two children.

Around 1 p.m., patrol officers were alerted via ShotSpotter to a shooting at a home on Lee Street in the area of 29th and Chase. JSO says statements given by witnesses concluded that someone fired between 6 and 8 rounds inside the home which resulted in the father suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. Police say the father drove himself to a nearby hospital.

JSO could not confirm if the gunshot was self-inflicted or not. None one else inside the home was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

