JSO is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Springfield area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on 400 8th Street.

When officers arrived they found a man on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read: ‘You have to feel lucky;’ Neptune Beach homeowner who nearly had house set on fire speaks out

JSO Homicide detectives, our Crime Scene Detectives along with their partners from the State Attorney’s Office are on scene conducting their initial investigation.

Several witnesses have been detained and will be questioned by detectives. JSO does not have any suspect information at this time that can be released to the public.

Read: Action News Jax Exclusive: Video shows bobcat sauntering through St. Johns County backyard

JSO asks anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville police shine a light on the cold case of Mary Perkins

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.