JSO investigating stabbing death at a Hillcrest neighborhood apartment

In what appears to be an apparent stabbing death at a Hillcrest neighborhood apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating who might have been involved.

Sergeant Stephens with the JSO homicide unit said that at about 5:45 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex at 5710 Lenox Ave. after receiving a 911 call of a person stabbed.

Once at the scene, police discovered a man located inside an apartment unit suffering from a stab wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arriving.

JSO said that so far they believe there was an argument that occurred inside the apartment. This led to the stabbing of the victim.

Sergeant Stephens also said three other men that were inside the apartment were detained. They are being interviewed to see what their involvement might have been.

JSO homicide unit and crime scene unit are currently still at the scene conducting the investigation.

Action News Jax is on the scene trying to find out more information.

