JSO investigating two late-night shootings, one deadly

Two late-night shootings are under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 9pm Tuesday, officers responded to Cleveland Street, near 8th Street on the northside, and found a Black man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries. JSO says multiple witnesses were being interviewed but no arrests were announced.

Then just before 11 pm officers were dispatched to Crane Avenue, near Atlantic and University, for a shooting incident. Around the same time, a shooting was reported on University north of the Arlington Expressway, where they found a teenager with a gunshot wound.

JFRD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses saw a light-colored car pull into a parking lot of a business in the 7100 block of Crane Ave. An unknown individual exited the vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the victim before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing westbound on Crane Ave.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and the victim to determine a motive but believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

