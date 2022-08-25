JSO investigating after woman shot in chest on Jacksonville’s Northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in her car on North Main Street.

Detectives said that at around 4:10 a.m., a woman in her 20s walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

When questioned by detectives, the woman said she was sitting in a car with one other passenger when a man approached and shot her. She then drove herself to the hospital.

There is no known connection between the suspect and the victim, and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Police are also unsure of why the victim parked her car in that location in the first place.

The passenger in the car with the victim is cooperating with law enforcement.

