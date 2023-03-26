JSO: Jacksonville police officer in critical condition after shooting Sunday morning

Teresa Stepzinski, Florida Times-Union
Police tape cordons off the area where Jacksonville police are staging following the shooting of an officer Sunday morning on the city's Westside.
A Jacksonville police officer suffered critical injuries after being shot Sunday morning in an incident on the city's Westside.

As of 9:30 a.m., police were working to "peacefully resolve the situation and take the suspect into custody," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Morse and Ridgeview avenues, where police are asking residents to shelter in place. Morse Avenue is closed between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive.

Just before 8 a.m., JSO notified the public of the officer's shooting. Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry, also via tweet, said he is monitoring the situation and asks residents to keep the wounded officer in their prayers.

This is a developing story. Check back with Jacksonville.com for more information as it is released.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jackonville police officer shot, suffers critical injuries, JSO says

