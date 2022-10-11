JSO K-9 helps locate murder suspect in shooting on Northside

On Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 9 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area near 10800 Harts Rd. after calls came in of a person shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators back at the scene of the shooting found a witness who was able to identify the area that the suspect fled to. K-9 officers were called in and were able to track the shooting suspect. He was found in a wooded area a short distance away.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Erik Rashard Allen, failed to follow instructions given to him by officers. As a result, a K-9 was used to assist in taking the suspect into custody.

Because of the K-9 engagement, Allen was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Allen was arrested after his release from the hospital for murder in the shooting death of the victim.

