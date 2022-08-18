JSO K-9 Huk seen charging in to get suspects before being shot in new police bodycam

The police officer's bodycam shows a 60-second slice of action that ended a July 22 car chase and shootout and left two men dead and another behind bars.

As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's just-released video clip rolls, police K-9 Huk runs into crushed underbrush toward that crashed Dodge Charger as officers repeatedly order the suspects to show their hands.

Then as rapid repeated gunfire cracks around them, an officer yells "Watch the dog! Watch the dog!" before Huk emerges out of the palmetto yelping in pain from what turned out to be three gunshot wounds.

Officers were first alerted to an aggravated assault with reports of shots fired about 1:50 p.m., Sheriff's Office Director Joe Cowan said at the time. An officer spotted the Dodge Charger and attempted to stop it on West 45th Street.

The driver eventually pulled into a yard and got out firing at the officer. The officer, who was not hit, returned fire before the suspects sped off, the Sheriff's Office said.

The chase continued northeast, ending when the Charger hit a pickup truck before crashing into the underbrush on the Jacksonville Zoo's fence line near Busch Drive. The car flipped on its side as it smashed into the fence.

Guns drawn, police K-9 Huk (lower left) and Jacksonville officers approach the crashed Dodge after it slammed into fencing outside the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The July 22 image is from an officer's bodycam.

What happened next

The State Attorney's Office approved the Sheriff's Office's release of the video stating in an Aug. 15 letter that it "would not impair the integrity of our investigation."

The video picks up as officers approach the crashed car, not visible from the road. The officer's bodycam shows his rifle held in front of him and Huk on a leash.

"Hey! I got movement right there," an officer yells as the scene moves toward the gouged dirt showing the crashed car's path into the woods.

"Let me see your hands," he yells as Huk pulls toward the hole in the woods where the vehicle went.

Director Cowan spoke tonight on an Officer Involved Incident which occurred earlier in the day. Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 22, 2022

Huk is told to "Get 'em!" as the officer gives him more leash, and the dog runs into the path. Multiple rounds of gunfire are heard, from officers as well as the suspect or suspects. That's when Huk and two the suspects were hit.

"Show us your hands," an officer yells as Huk hastily retreats from the gunfire.

Many more gunshots ring out, some seen on bodycam coming from the rifles officers are holding as they again yell at those in the car to show their hands.

Jacksonville officers approach the suspects in a crashed Dodge after a pursuit ended in a crash outside the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The July 22 image is from an officer's bodycam.

The officers then back away as a radio call is heard alerting dispatchers that shots have been fired. When they move back in, officers alert each other to where they are in the underbrush.

"Hey, we got no view over here," a voice is heard. "Back out."

That's when officers find the gunman.

"Hey, he's in here, armed with a rifle," another officer says. "We shot him."

No other officers were injured.

The aftermath

The man with the weapon was later identified as the driver, 28-year-old De'Shaun Antonio Lockett, his hand still on the trigger of a rifle-styled firearm recovered in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Back seat passenger Tyjarius K. Holton, 18, also was dead at the scene. Passenger Robert Lewis Motley, 32, gave himself up and was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and since has been released on bail.

A handgun also was recovered by officers at the initial shootout scene on West 45th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said this firearm was recovered from a suspect following the July 22 police pursuit and shootout off Zoo Parkway.

This handgun was recovered at the initial police shootout on West 45th Street on July 22, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lockett had 2012 convictions for grand theft and possession of a firearm, cannabis and cocaine, but court records do not show local criminal histories for Motley and Holton.

Motley's arrest report does list his address on West 45th Street close to the initial exchange of gunfire. Duval County court records list Lockett's most recent address as Union City, Ga., although he's also lived in Jacksonville. Holton is from Jacksonville.

Huk was taken by helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Emergency in Jacksonville Beach, last listed in stable condition and expected to recover.

UPDATE on K9 SHOT: K9 Huk - "Hey Mr. Bad Guy, I'm your huckleberry!"Named from the movie Tombstone, K9 Huk is being called a hero after being shot 3 times while assisting in the capture of armed suspects 07/22/2022 in Jacksonville, FL. His condition warranted being life-flighted by helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Emergency for immediate surgery and stabilization of his condition. We were able to make a visit to see K9 Huk and the amazing team caring for him and can tell you he is in the best of hands. He has undergone several procedures with First Coast Veterinary Specialists, P.A. and remains in stable condition, but has more to go. Irondog K9 International was able to pay the $9000 bill up-to-date because "we were made for this", supporting and caring for the K9 heroes who put their lives on the line for us DAILY. We never want to have to say "no" when it comes to giving them the best care possible. That's why we have committed to also paying for his additional surgeries. Irondog K9 International is a 501c(3) established to equip, protect and train law enforcement K9 teams to master today's crime safely in the community and return home to their families. If you would like to help in K9 Huk's recovery, visit our website to donate: irondogk9intl.orgDon't worry Huk, WE GOT YOUR SIX!Note: No new photos are able to be shared of Huk or his handler due to Marsy's Law, which protects the rights of crime victims, and because this is an active case currently still under investigation.Disclaimer: We do not own the rights to this music; however, the song was purchased for use from iTunes through our slideshow video creator app. 🎵 Credit: Carrie Underwood/ The Champion📹 Credits: W. Thomas McNichols, Jr. Captured the video of K9 Huk being offloaded via helicopter📸 Credits: First Coast Veterinary Emergency, First Coast Veterinary Specialists, P.A., Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Irondog K9 International Posted by Irondog K9 International on Saturday, July 30, 2022

The shooting remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office into whether use of force followed procedure and by the State Attorney's Office for any criminal violations, according to the police department's transparency website at transparency.jaxsheriff.org/OIS.

The officers' names were not released per the state's Marsy's Law.

