JSO looking for car burglar who used stolen credit cards at area businesses

The hunt is on to find who is behind multiple auto burglaries in the area of 14000 Beach Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-ins and is asking the community for its help.

Both incidents occurred on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. During the reported crimes, several items were stolen from inside vehicles, including victims’ credit cards.

Following the auto burglaries, the suspected burglar reportedly used the stolen cards at area businesses around town.

It is believed the person pictured is responsible for both crimes.

Anyone having seen or who might know the person is asked to contact JSO at 804-630-0500. You can also email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

