JSO looking to ID armed robbery suspects from incident on the Westside

On Sat., Mar. 18, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on the city’s Westside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators in this case are asking the community’s help in identifying the pictured suspects.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have information on the pictured suspects, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or emil JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories