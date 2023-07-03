JSO looking for missing girl last seen off Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating Fernanda Arias.

According to JSO, on Monday just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive to the report of a missing child.

Fernanda was last seen leaving her home in a dark-colored car described as a 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. Police said that the driver of the car may be a Hispanic man.

Fernanda is described as a 12-year-old white girl with brown eyes and medium-length dark hair. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs 100 pounds. Police believe she is wearing dark pants and a white shirt.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful so far. JSO said that due to Fernanda’s age, they are seeking information about her whereabouts for her safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fernanda is asked to call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

Missing Endangered Juvenile



