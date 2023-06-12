JSO looking for second suspect after 3 men shot overnight

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on East 30th Street Monday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, officers responded to the area and originally located two men with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital after giving a suspect vehicle description.

Not long after, patrol officers found a car matching the description leaving the area. When the officers tried to engage, the suspects tried to flee and immediately crashed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The patrol officers detained a suspect and towed the suspected car for evidence.

Several hours later, a third shooting victim was identified at a local hospital. Police believe this victim was attacked by another suspect still on the run. This suspect is believed to be connected to the other shooting.

All the victims were men in their late teens and early 20s.

Read: Deadly crash on Normandy Boulevard blocking eastbound lanes, authorities say

Detectives with JSO’s Violent Crime and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting their investigations.

Since a suspect is still outstanding, the public is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS with any information on the case.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you when events unfold.

Read: Annapolis shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured; suspect in custody

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.