JSO looking for suspect who shot man multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville

A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday, police say.

Now the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot the man.

JSO says the shooting occurred Friday afternoon in the 5900 block of Flicker Avenue.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are now speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

