JSO made three arrest on felony charges, over 587 grams of cocaine seized

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested three people for felony charges and seized three illegal drugs.

Once they arrested the three suspects, they obtained two firearms, over 900 grams of Fentanyl, over 500 grams of cocaine, over 300 grams of MDMA, and $53,000 in cash.

