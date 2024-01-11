JSO: Makes arrest after murder investigation in the southside area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of battery with injuries on 13000 Macapa Road.

When officers arrived an adult male victim was suffering from severe lacerations and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to JSO, an additional adult male victim, Brian A. Jurec, 54, was located inside the residence and was subsequently pronounced dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO’s Homicide Unit Team, Crime Scene Unit, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office responded to conduct their respective investigations. Detectives began to meticulously review all available evidence.

On Wednesday, JSO asked for assistance to help find Nicholas Brett Cuzzort.

Through their investigation, Cuzzort, 41, was identified as a person of interest and subsequently arrested for Murder and Attempted Murder.

